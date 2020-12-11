prAna Whitney Portal Jacket GET IT

With the temperatures all over the country taking a dip, it’s finally starting to officially feel like winter time. And that means busting out your trusty down jacket. You know… that one you got decades ago that still has early season ski lift tickets stuck to it, battle scars from 2001, and a funky smell that’s as much familiar and nostalgic as it is a little sour. It might be time to update your “tried-and-true” don’t you think?

The prAna Whitney Portal Jacket has just about everything we love about our legacy jacket, but with a modern-day upgrade in both style and function. Its down fill rate is on the higher side (which we love) because it cuts down on weight, but steps it up big time on warmth—particularly with its RDS certified 650 fill power down. Whether you’re hitting the trail on a multi-day winter backpacking excursion or simply walking down the block amid a winter wonderland, this jacket looks (and feels) as good as it performs.

It features multiple pockets on the exterior and interior, as well as silicon tipped cord zipper pull tabs and rubber-coated snaps (which are a small detail, but very nice when your hands are cold and can’t really feel much). Bonus: Its PFC-Free DWR coating will keep you dry when snowy or rainy conditions present themselves—which is a huge plus when it comes to a down jacket. The Whitney Portal Jacket covers all the bases for everyone who enjoys fresh air.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$249; prana.com]

