Priority x Jetty Coast Beach Cruiser

It’s officially beach cruiser season, and we couldn’t be more pumped. And if you’re the type that’s been squeaking along the road on that rusty old cruiser that you’ve had since college, we think this is the summer that you need to upgrade your ride. But what brand is making the best bang-for-your-buck-bike these days? Well, we just got our hands on the Priority x Jetty Coast Beach Cruiser, and we think this bike checks every single box we can think of when it comes to performance, style, comfort, and price.

For starters, this badboy screams coastal beach vibes. No matter where you pedal this bike, you feel like your cruising the boardwalk along the sand. And it’s specifically engineered and designed to be used in salty, sandy coastal spots. Boasting a rust-resistant aluminum frame and fork, sealed bearings, and—our favorite part—a buttery smooth rust/grease-free Gates Carbon Drive Belt (instead of an old-school bike chain). This Drive Belt is the best we’ve ever pedaled with… hands down. You still get all the torque and performance you’d expect from any classic bike chain, but without any worry of malfunction and typical wear and tear. (And this thing smoooooth… Smooth and quiet.)

This bike is single-speed, and it features alloy wheels, puncture-resistant tires, weather-resistant grips and seat, as well as a cruiser foot rear brake along with a front hand brake for added safety assurance should you need to slam on the brakes at any time. It also features a double kickstand for stability wherever you need to park this thing (a feature we never realized we’d appreciate so much).

The collaboration with the core east coast surf brand Jetty brings a unique colorway to market—black frame, seafoam fenders, and ultra-classy brown handles/seat/wheels,—adorned with the classic Jetty logo on the frame. This is one of the cleanest and raddest designs we’ve seen in quite some time, and it’s a direct reflection of Jetty’s core ethos and east coast heritage. This bike is a head-turner, for sure. You can also check out the full Priority x Jetty “Cruise the Coast” capsule collection for exclusive shirts, long-sleeves, and hoodies here.

It’s time to retire that rickety old bike you’ve got rotting in the sun on the side of your house. This is the perfect bike for summer. And if you prefer a different style, the Coast also comes in several other colorways with all the same high-quality components. Check them all out here. Time to upgrade your cruiser.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$599; prioritybicycles.com]

