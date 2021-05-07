Pull Start Firestarter GET IT

We’ve all been there: you light the kindling at the base of the campfire logs, watch it go up, then watch it go out in a blink… failing to ignite logs. Whether it’s too windy outside, your firewood is damp, or you simply don’t have the chops when it comes to lighting a fire, we think we’ve found the solution for not only you, but anyone who can find appreciation in getting your fire lit immediately, with very little effort.

Enter the Pull Start Firestarter. This thing makes campfires such a breeze, that we can’t imagine heading to the campgrounds without it this season. It’s a very simple process: you stack your logs, wrap the attached string around one of them, and then pull the igniter string. It lights up instantly and burns hot to get your base logs are blazing. That’s it! It gets you in “hot dog and s’mores mode” in no time.

If you’re a big fan of sitting around the fire, beverage in hand, conversing with friends, and simply wallowing in the moments when you’re not in front of a glowing screen, then the Pull Start Firestarters should be in your summertime camping kit. You’ll thank us, we assure you.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$19.99/3-pack; pullstartfire.com]

