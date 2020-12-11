Q by Qs Cayuga Loafers GET IT

A finely crafted pair of shoes is something of a staple for any guy’s closet. And loafers are really the crème de la crème of versatile footwear—having that classy look for nights out with friends, business appropriate style for meetings and office time, as well as a casual touch of flavor that make them work on the weekends for leisure time. And if you know someone who might love a quality pair of loafers for all the aforementioned, then Q by Qs has the answer with their Cayuga Loafers.

These loafers are 100-percent handmade, and their craftsmanship is second-to-none. They’re ultra-comfortable right out of the box, but after a few times out, they only get better. These are a gorgeous artisanal pair of shoes made for countless occasions, and they’ll be sure to last their owner decades to come.

For a timeless, classic gift idea for the stylish guy in your life, then the Cayuga Loafers are a home run. They’re wearable pieces of gorgeous artisanal craftsmanship that punch well above their price point. Note: These shoes are made to order, so they take a bit of time for delivery to your doorstep… but let’s be honest, that’s kind of the coolest part about these shoes.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$200; shopqbyqs.com]

