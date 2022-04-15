Quiksilver 2mm Everyday Sessions G-Skin Long John Springsuit GET IT

Springtime means many different things to many different people. From campers and hikers, to anglers and mountain bikers, the warmer weather and ample sunshine simply means more time spent outdoors. And for surfers, it means shedding some of that wintertime neoprene. This spring, we got our hands on the perfect solution for those early morning sessions this year: The 2mm Everyday Sessions G-Skin Long John Springsuit.

Now, you wouldn’t expect anything less than superb when it comes to any gear from the legacy surf brand, and this wetsuit is no exception. With a 1970s surf scene inspiration, this Long John is not only built with style in mind, but also with highest performance. It’s made with StretchFlight limestone-derivate eco-friendly neoprene (made from scrap rubber tires) that feels so buttery, stretches amazingly, and keeps you warm and toasty during those chilly dawn patrol sessions.

Its retro-style glide-skin panels look so-damn cool, and the throw-back Quiksilver logo on the chest is the perfect complement that ties the whole look together. It features glued and blindstitched seams for optimal flex and minimal water entry, and even has drainage water holes for those multiple-wave sets and back-to-back duck dives.

If you’re a fan of the surf style from decades ago, then you’ll appreciate the aesthetic of this suit. You’ll get all the swagger from the ‘70s with all the modern wetsuit tech from present day. If you’re in the market for less rubber as we head into summer, this is the springsuit you need right now.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$229.95; quiksilver.com]

