Quiksilver 3/2 Capsule Everyday Sessions Chest-Zip Wetsuit

For any avid surfer, cold water is no excuse to stay out of the ocean. And with winter water temps taking a dip all over the country right now, this is the perfect time to upgrade your wetsuit. With all the new advances in wetsuit technology, you no longer need to wrap yourself in a constricting, immobile, stifling piece of rubber to stay warm during your surf. And this season, we just got our hands on a brand-new Mikey Wright signature series wetsuit from one of the most reputable brands in the surf industry, the Quiksilver Everyday Sessions 3/2 Chest-Zip.

This suit has all the mobility you need, paired with maximum heat retention, not to mention that it’s constructed from eco-friendly materials. The StretchFlight neoprene is stretchy, buttery, maximizes warmth, and is a limestone-derivate eco-friendly material made from scrap rubber tires (and it’s Bluesign certified). The seams are glued and blind-stitched, and they’re reinforced in all the right places.

This wetsuit is sure to last you several seasons, and at a very reasonable price point for such a high-quality suit, we think this should be your new go-to winter wetsuit. And with thoughtful aesthetic accents from the feral-minded likes of pro surfer Mikey Wright, this is a suit that you can feel good about wearing (from the styling to the materials). It’s also the perfect gift for that saltwater addict in your life.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$209.95; quiksilver.com]

