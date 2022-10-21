Quiksilver Highline 3/2 Chest-Zip Wetsuit GET IT

For surfers all across the country, the fall and winter seasons mean it’s time to suit up. And with so many recent advancements in wetsuit technology and construction, there’s no shortage of high-quality options to choose from—and no excuses to stay out of the water just because the ocean temperature dips. This season, we just got our hands on the latest and greatest from one of the most notable legacy brands in the surf industry, Quiksilver. We’d like to introduce you to their Highline 3/2 Chest-Zip Wetsuit.

When it comes to a wetsuit, you want it to flexible, durable, easy to put on (and take off), and most of all, keep you warm during your session. And we have to say that the Highline checks all of those boxes in impressive fashion. It’s made entirely from sustainable materials—natural limestone High Lite Eco-Neoprene, water-based glues, as well as other recycled materials such as scrap rubber tires and neoprene waste—so this is a product that not only focuses on performance, but also minimizes its impact on the environment. This is a wetsuit purchase that you can feel good about.

On the inside, it features Quiksilver’s Warmflight Eco Velvet thermo fleece liner for additional warmth retention. Not to mention that it’s all stitched together with glued and blind-stitched seams—which only partially penetrate the neoprene—for optimal durability and longevity. While we always love a sustainably produced wetsuit, we have to admit that we’ve tested similar products that tout their eco-consciousness, but lack in the field of performance—some aren’t very flexible, others aren’t the warmest, and a couple of them just smell funny. None of these criticisms are the case with the Highline, we assure you.

This suit boasts an exceptionaly flexible, range of motion (especially in the shoulders and legs) is as good as it gets, and this thing keeps us toasty warm even in the frigid, early morning hours in the water. We can’t stress enough how important a good wetsuit is to the year-round surf junkie, and the Highline is at the top of the segment when it comes to all the vital components that truly make a wetsuit shine. For all your fall and winter waves, we highly recommend the highline from the trusted folks at Quiksilver. You won’t be disappointed with this wetsuit.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$339.95; quiksilver.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!