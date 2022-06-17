Quiksilver Original Arch Boardshorts GET IT

It’s officially trunk season: The ocean water all over the country is finally warming up, the days are just about stretched to the limit, and the sun is smiling upon us all. Sounds like the perfect equation for some fresh new boardshorts from an iconic surf brand, yes? Check out the new Original Arch Boardshorts from Quiksilver.

With their throwback style, these shorts are exactly what you need to dive into not only the surf, but also the all-day beach hangout, the sunset bonfire, and even the poolside bar. They’re made from extra-strong yet flexible HEMPSTRETCH fabric (a combo of hemp and recycled plastic bottles), these shorts move with you wherever you need them to. They have 4-way stretch for maximum mobility, and they simply feel so comfy on your body—no chafing or awkward bunching whatsoever.

We got our hands on the 18-inch Navy Blazer colorway (perfect for 4th of July), and we haven’t worn any other trunks since. They’re that good. The Original Arch features a back pocket (one of our favorite details), and a impressive DryFlight water-repellent hydrophobic coating that keeps these shorts more lightweight, not to mention ultra-quick drying. They come in eight different colorways for all personality types, and they’re sure to serve you well the entire summer season. Trust us.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$60; quiksilver.com]

