Raen Wiley square sunglasses Get It

Craftsmanship is the name of the game. You feel that as soon as you slip a pair of Raen’s on. The silhouette of their Wiley frame is decidedly masculine, with square lenses, strong lines, and a 54 mm measurement that best suits medium-sized faces. (That said, if you have a narrow face, you can get these adjusted at a brick and mortar store since they’re made from acetate.) We love the old-school aesthetic reimagined for modern-day pursuits. While lightweight, the frames have a sturdy, steadfast feel on your face, meaning they don’t slide down the bridge of your nose when you look down. Custom barrel hinges have a wire core feeding through the middle of each temple, so the arms are anything but flimsy. To protect your eyes, the polarized lenses boast 100% UVA/UVB protection. We’re partial to the matte black and brindle tortoise frames with green polarized lenses, but you really can’t go wrong with any style. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$170; raen.com]

