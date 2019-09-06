Razer BlackWidow Elite Gaming Keyboard

I’ve been gaming on computers since my parents first bought me a Commodore 64 in the late ’80s, and I would stay up until midnight playing Maniac Mansion. And while I’m certainty not about to enter any international Dota 2 tournaments, I’d like to think I take my PC gaming seriously. Much like any other hobby, the right gear can give you an advantage—or at the very least make things easier. The Razer BlackWidow Elite keyboard certainty fits into that category and may be one of the best keyboards I’ve ever used.

The keys themselves are super durable and designed specifically for gaming using its award-winning Mechanical Switches. The dual side walls increase stability and consistency of the switch and reduce key wobble as well as the ingress of dust and water. The “Orange” model I tested was ultra quiet, but there are other versions for those who need to hear their keys clacking as well as feel them. The Hypershift function gets rid of the need for an extra row of keys, and instead uses a toggle to create a secondary set of key functionality. It’s a must-have for gamers, like me, who enjoy creating macros.

It also happens to look beautifully sleek and understated. But it still has some fun: Every session feels like a personal laser light show with its customizable Chroma LED system. The BlackWidow Elite is super comfortable, and its removable magnetic wrist rest can be handy for those looking to save some desk space.

Even though The BlackWidow Elite was designed with hardcore gamers in mind, it’s a sleek, super-functional keyboard that even those who aren’t in their forties still playing videos games until 12 a.m. should consider. — David Schlow, Creative Director

[$170; razer.com]