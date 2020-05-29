Red Wing Heritage Iron Ranger Boots GET IT

There aren’t too many footwear brands on the planet with a trusted reputation quite like Red Wing. With a history stemming back to 1905, the brand has been proudly crafting only the finest footwear with traditional construction techniques and timeless design for over a century. And we think that the Red Wing Heritage Iron Ranger boot is one of the best-looking boots we’ve ever placed on our feet.

When it comes to performance, this stylish 6-inch leather boot has all the Red Wing staples you’d expect—classic toe cap, Vibram outsole, and durable speed hooks. The Iron Ranger’s style is as timeless as it is functional, durable, and comfortable.

Originally designed for iron miners in the 1930s, these boots are built for real-world application, but we think they also fit amazingly for adventure travel and even a night on the town. Their lastingness is trusted and proven over decades of field testing. Rugged yet stylish, the Iron Ranger is a boot design that’s proven to last the test of time.



The fit of these boots will only get better with age, as the cork midsole and leather insole will conform to your unique footprint as you wear them in. Built with Goodyear welt and Puritan triple-stitch construction, you’re likely to never have issues with busted stitching.

Going from the office to happy hour, or from the job site to the campsite, these boots are the perfect fit for any lifestyle—and, we’ll repeat, they are just so damn good looking. Earning that beautiful patina over years of life experiences is the badge of honor for these boots. They’ll only get better with age.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$329.99; redwingshoes.com]

