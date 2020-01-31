Red Wing Zero-G Lite Chukka GET IT

We’re big fans of Red Wing’s leather boots, but these Zero-G versions might be the most comfortable ones we’ve used. Right out of the box these chukkas are lightweight, but they come with an aluminum toe cap for protection (don’t worry, you’ll never feel it). The best part? No break-in period: The EVA footbed provides good rebound with some anti-microbial control built-in while outsole gives the boot some street styling and slip resistance. Channels molded-in give water an escape route for sure-footed grip. — Sal Vaglica, Senior Editor

[$160; redwingshoes.com]

