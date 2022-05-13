Reef Draftsman GET IT

There’s a very good chance that your old slaps need to be replaced—the ones that years of walking to check the surf or messing about by your boat have worn down the uppers to almost nothing. They’re so flat that they barely give you any support, and frankly, they might be a little stinky. No one’s saying you have to get rid of these beloved flip flops, but it might be time for a new pair. And that pair could be the Draftsman from Reef, a staple in the line going back some years now at a fair price.

Since the materials are sustainably sourced, you can feel comfortable in the ugprade. The Draftsman are somewhat distinguished, made primarily of timeless, full-grain leather (that is sustainably sourced) for a classic look on the upper and stitch-free strap. The straps are also lined with micro-fiber for between-toe comfort. Then there’s the bottle opener built into the footbed. Yes, your friends and family all know you can open a beer with your teeth or a lighter, so there’s no need to remind them. The bottle opener makes your slaps the most functional footwear at any gathering.

The Draftaman have great arch support, so by the end of the weekend, you’re nice and relaxed, instead of tending to an achy back. The outsole offers no-slip traction and won’t scuff up your uncle’s sailboat. Make the move.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$65; reef.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!