Republic of Durable Goods 'Mock ONE' Portable Folding Hammock

While we’re all being urged to shelter in place and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, you may have found yourself fixing up your current living space to make it more comfortable. And we can’t think of too many things that are more comfortable than a hammock. However, without proper anchor points (which many of us may not have on offer) a hammock in your backyard is just not in the cards. Enter the Mock OONE Portable Folding Hammock from Republic of Durable Goods.

This hammock is so easy to assemble and even easier to operate. It folds down into a very manageable size (even portable for places like the neighborhood park or the beachside campsite) it pops open in just seconds, so this thing can go with you wherever you feel like relaxing and kicking back for awhile.

Made from parachute nylon, it has a 250-pound capacity with a height limit for people up 6’ 4” tall. The hammock itself weighs 14.5 pounds (which is remarkable given that the frame is made from coated steel for the highest durability), it’s easily handled in most out-of-the-house situations. It even features cup holders to keep your favorite beverage at arm’s reach while you relax.

Being stuck at home does not have to be an uncomfortable situation. We suggest adding the Mock ONE to your daily routine. It’s amazing how a good 30 minutes in a hammock can simmer down your stress levels and help you comfortably get through all the uncertainty in the world right now.

[$149.98; republicofdurablegoods.com]

