Retrospec Coaster Single Inflatable Kayak

Summertime is in full swing, which means that it’s time to get out on the water for some paddling excursions. Whether you prefer a canoe, a standup paddleboard, or a kayak, there’s one thing that every paddle enthusiast needs to consider: vessel transportation. This is where the inflatable Coaster Kayak from Restrospec is the perfect solution.

This kayak is so-damn convenient, that we can’t think of a reason not to have it with us whenever we’re near any body of water. From a portability standpoint, this kayak packs down into the size of a large duffelbag with a nicely designed ergonomic handle for easy transport—it’s small enough to fit in the front or back seat of just about any vehicle. It weighs in at 31 pounds, so it’s not exactly lightweight, but that’s not the point: If you want a solid vessel, you’re not going to want the ultra-light version, you’re going to want the tough-as-nails, solid-on-the-water version. Trust us.

It’s built from 600-denier puncture-resistant ripstop fabric, and his boasts an impressive weight limit of up 330 pounds. It also features really nice front and rear bungees for easy and reliable hauling of your gear (like fishing tackle, small coolers, PFDs, snacks, and drinks). The Coast comes standard with everything you need to hit the water right out of the box: paddle, pump, fin, seat, and storage bag. It pumps up solid in about 5 minutes, the seat and fin are installed in mere seconds, and you’re all set for your day on the water with the assurance that your boat will handle your adventure.

Retrospec makes many outdoor pieces of gear, and every single one is trusty and built to last. Not to mention that the Coast’s price tag sits well-below other comparable inflatable vessels we’ve tested over the years. It’s a small investment with a big payout. If you’re searching for that new hobby to dive into, we think this kayak is just the ticket. Operation is as user-friendly as it gets, and the experience is unlike anything else.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$499; retrospec.com]

