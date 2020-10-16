Richer Poorer Fleece Sweatpants + Relaxed Tee Get It

As we near the end of summer, sweats and a tee will soon reclaim their rightful place as our go-to uniform. (We don’t make the rules; we just follow ’em…to a T.) And in the hunt for those elevated basics that fit just right, we’ve stumbled upon Richer Poorer. Or more specifically, into their Fleece Sweatpant and Relaxed Tee. The sweats sport a classic fit: ribbed waistband, cuffed bottoms, back pocket. What’s unique is it’s been pre-softened with a silicone agent so it has that ultra-comfy, broken-in softness that’ll make you want to wear them for days at a time. The T-shirt has a boxy fit with an oversized neck rib and dropped shoulder seams. It’s made entirely of cotton and has been pigment dyed for a slightly sun-bleached effect. It’s effortlessly versatile; dress it up with or keep it casual—either way the effect is cool and laidback. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[Fleece Sweatpant, $72; richer-poorer.com]

[Relaxed Tee, $42; richer-poorer.com]

