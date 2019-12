Riedel Nachtmann Jules Set Get It

Each year, Nachtmann crystal does a calls for entry inviting emerging artists to design a set of glassware. JULES was this year’s winner. The pitcher-tumbler-longdrink-all-purpose set evokes jet turbines—strong and fluid, with a nice weight. They’re a great for a burgeoning cocktail connoisseur. — Marjorie Korn, Senior Editor

[From $50; reidel.com]

