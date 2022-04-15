RiotPWR ESL Gaming Controller for iOS GET IT

Wanna take your mobile gaming to the next level? If you’re tired of tapping your screen, reaching for those far spots with your thumb, and simply get back to the controller that you’re hands and fingers are accustomed to, then you need to check out the RiotPWR ESL Gaming Controller.

We tested the version for iOS, and with our iPhone, it took all gaming with our mobile device on the road with the feeling of being at home in front of our Xbox. It features a very solid grip, two joysticks, a D-pad and several other buttons that make for superbly precise control.

It’s truly plug-and-play with a wired Lightning connection for no delay or lag of any kind, and has impressive responsiveness. Not to mention that the pass-through charging keeps the RiotPWR ESL powered the whole time. Take your mobile gaming with you everywhere, without compromise. This is a really cool portable gadget for the gamer on the move.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$49.99; riotpwr.com]

