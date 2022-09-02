Ripton & Co. Shop Jorts GET IT

So ‘jorts’ are a thing. What are jorts you ask? Longer cut off jean shorts, essentially. You’re probably wondering why anyone would buy jorts if they would just cut off a pair of jeans. Well, do you really want to cut off your favorite jeans? Didn’t think so. So let Ripton & Co. do it for you.

Ripton, a Colorado denim company has an extra fondness for jorts and offer an aray of styles. We reviewed the Shop Jorts, a durable, instantly comfortable jort that has a commendable amount of pockets (two front, two back and a a side phone pocket). Made with a strong 11-ounce Cone denim, the Shop Jort’s have a progressive relaxed fit. Meaning, they stretch out but they don’t bag out. They do suggest sizing up and we found that to be accurate.

The front zipper is finished with a velcro closure that is reminiscent of ’80s childhood attire. Thats what makes the Shop Jorts so interesting—they have all the good characteristics of classic styles denim styles like a wide was it band, outside seams and articulated back pockets. But they feel contemporary with the fabric and the subtle details like the breathable front mesh lined pockets.

Nostalgic and modern, wearing the Shop Jort might cause you to pop a couple wheelies down the block and wondering if you should change your carbon bars for hi-rise bars or lose a dropper post and just go for a banana seat.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$65; riptonco.com]

