ROAM Adventure Co. 105L Rugged Case GET IT

We all have gear. We love gear. You love gear. This whole feature story is about gear. Great gear helps us go farther, catch more fish, cook better meals, sleep in colder temperatures, climb higher, stay in the sun longer, ride faster and generally enjoy our outdoor time more. But if we can’t keep our gear organized, then even the best gear becomes a hassle.

Roam has got you covered with their line of Rugged Cases and integrated storage specifically built for adventures. There are plenty of plastic totes in your big box department or hardware stores. Some are a little more tech, but they’re not particularly durable. And they’re not great for when you need to find your lighter amid a giant crate of sleeping bags and camp cookware. The Rugged Case is certainly rugged with a durable LLDPE (fancy talk for tough low density plastic) shell and nylon roam handles made to take beating after beating. Steel lockable latches protect your goods and the underside of the lid is compatible with a host of Roam projects that fit in to organize whatever hardware you’ve got. The short-side opening makes it much easier to access when it’s stowed in a tighter area.

It’s designed for a truck (think backseat, trunk or even as a bed box) but these are also ideal for boating. We found that it provides perfect storage within the confines of a center console. The dust and waterproof gasket protects from weather or splashing seas too. Overall, this is the piece of gear that your other gear will thank you for.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$275; roamadventureco.com]

