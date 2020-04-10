Robert Marc Eyewear Get it

Bespoke suits. Bespoke hats and belts. Bespoke boots. Why not bespoke eyewear? Robert Marc eyewear is chic, cool, and super affordable. The frames range from stylish to simple, elegant to straightforward. The designs are fantastic for fashionistas, but perfect for regular guys, too. And best of all, they’re fitted and built just for your face.

Modern but classic frames are handcrafted and subtly branded with premium materials, elegant designs, and unique color combinations. But they’re totally customizable, too. You get a supreme fitting, sized specifically to your facial specs.

It takes a bit longer and, of course, Robert Marc is pricier than your local strip-mall optometrist. But darn if these aren’t the most comfortable glasses we’ve ever worn. They’re stable, secure, and they look awesome.—Jon Langston, Commerce Editor

[prices vary; rmnyc.com]

