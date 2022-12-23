Rocky Talkie Two-Way Radio GET IT

It’s always interesting when outdoor enthusiasts build a product that shakes up an industry that has been around for so long. The new Rocky Talkie has taken the outdoor world by storm lately with their new rugged two-way radios.

Designed in Denver, CO these walkie talkies have a 2-watt radio power which is the strongest radio you can have without requiring a license. These two-way radios are designed to be used all year long through rough winter conditions to hot humid summer days. The range of communication is typically between 1 and 5 miles depending on the terrain but can be pushed well beyond that if you’re in wide open spaces.

The Rocky Talkie can handle rain or a pow slash but is not quite ready to go underwater. I found the battery life more than adequate lasting several days even in colder weather. Keeping them charged on the go is also easier than traditional walkie talkies because you don’t need a charging dock, just a simple USB-C cable and a power source.

One of my favorite parts is how easy they are to use while doing the sport you love thanks to the built-in carabiner and easy to use interface. A pair of Rocky Talkies are not only useful and reliable but they are also a whole lot of fun to use.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$110; rockytalkie.com]

