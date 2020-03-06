Rodd & Gunn Harper Waxed Jacket Get It

You want to look sharp but expect your clothes to have utilitarian functionality. We get it: Finding the perfect jacket to toggle between ambling around a mountain town by day to enjoying a night on the town is damn near impossible. But the folks at Rodd & Gunn have garnered a devoted following for their ability to deliver on that premise. Take the Harper Waxed Jacket. The field jacket is made with Italian fabric and durable press-stud closures. I especially like the corduroy trim on the inner collar, front zip storm flap, and removable quilted inner to keep warm amid frigid temps. It’s a versatile and ruggedly handsome addition to your wardrobe. — Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$498; roddandgunn.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!