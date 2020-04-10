Rodd & Gunn Lodge Knit GET IT

A high-quality, stylish knit sweater is a must-have staple for any guy’s closet. If done right, their versatility is all over the map, capable of gracing the office, the night club, the causal stroll to the grocery store, and even on date night. The tricky part is, finding just the right one that can handsomely handle all of these social situations.

This is an area where New Zealand-based outfitters Rodd & Gunn really shine. Their Lodge Knit is the perfect solution for the guy looking for something multi-faceted, radiating with sophisticated style, and still maintaining the highest level of comfort and quality.

Made from 70-percent Merino wool and 30-percent Alpaca, the European yarn is extremely comfortable without feeling overly delicate. And the thoughtful style accents—like the metal badge logo at the hem and the genuine leather trim on the quarter-zip front—are simply the cherries on top that make this one of the finest knit sweaters we’ve worn this season. It’ll be our go-to staple in our closet for many years to come.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$298; roddandgunn.com]

