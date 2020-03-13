Roka Rory Prescription Glasses Get It

We here at Men’s Journal have been fans of Roka’s sunglasses for a while. Lightweight with grippy nose and temple tips, they stay put on your face during just about anything—run, bike, or climb. Now the same can be true of your prescription glasses through their Warby Parker-like try at home program. Roka’s lineup has 13 options, ranging from a chunky wayfarer style to thin aviator frames, most in three or more colors. I went with the Rory, a slightly thinner take on the wayfarer. After trying them on at home, supplying my prescription (which included finding my pupillary distance (PD) at home—don’t worry, it’s easy) the frames arrived in about a week or so. And true to form: they’re much lighter than my older pair of glasses and the frames refused to budge off my nose and ears. The temple tips are nearly infinitely adjustable too so you can dial in the fit. These are perfect if you wear glasses to the gym or while out on a run or bike ride.

—Sal Vaglica, Senior Editor

[from $195; roka.com]

