Roland Sands ICON Watch GET IT

When to comes to timeless style, many times you’ll find it in something as simple as a timepiece. And with all the digital options on the market these days, we think the Roland Sands ICON watch exemplifies the classic analog wrist watch we feel should be a staple in any guy’s wardrobe.

Made with a stainless steel 43mm case (with a fixed bezel) and a flat hardened-mineral crystal, this timepiece has a simple, classic look that is quite refreshing, especially in contrast to all the smart watches on peoples’ wrists nowadays.

It’s 100-meters water resistant with Japan Quartz three-hand day/date movement. It features a genuine Horween leather strap (sourced in the U.S.) with an easy-change spring bar should you wish to swap it out. The brand states that Horween leather is known to show a patina rather quickly (which we think is a really nice detail). While care instructions should be heeded, the ICON is sure wear beautifully. And with several colorways to choose from, there’s certainly a style that’s fit for every guy out there.

If you’re looking to simplify an aspect of your life, the Roland Sands ICON watch will check that box in a most-fitting way.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$225; timeconcepts.net]

