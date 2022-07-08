Roll Recovery R1 Percussion GET IT

The Roll Recovery R1 Percussion is a powerful and portable post-workout massage tool that practically fits in a pocket and is incredibly versatile. The design of this compact massager is most impressive. Its light yet sturdy aluminum construction features ergonomics that allow you to access hard to reach areas like your shoulders and lower back.

The 40-watt unit features four speeds (we rarely progressed above the second speed) and a USB-rechargeable lithium battery that’s good for up to seven hours of use. Four massage heads are provided, ranging from a softball for a gentle massage to more precise heads that dig deeper into stiff tissue. The unit is reasonably quiet—though the company’s boast of being “quieter than a hummingbird” may be a bit of a stretch. Overall, the R1 Percussion is like having a massage therapist on call to deal with your post-workout aches and pains.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$129, rollrecovery.com]

