When it comes to conventional surfboard bag design, there are several gripes that most surfers would lay on the table when asked how their bag can be improved. Sticky salty zippers, no ventilation, mildew stench, bulky cumbersome design that only suits one of your boards, etc etc. It’s no secret that—aside from using newer materials—the surfboard bag space is in much need of an innovative thinker to come at it with a fresh approach.

And that’s precisely what industrial design engineer Joseph Cunningham has done with the all-new Roll Top Board Bag by Roew. This thing is the breath of fresh air we didn’t really realize we needed (until we unzipped our old bag and got that punch-in-the-face, hot waft of mildewy surfboard). You know that smell… it’s an awful smell. But let’s take a look at the specs.

First off, we have to address the concept of making a roll top bag. It sounded intriguing right out of the gate, and actually served far better than expected. The boards slide in and out with so much ease—no sticking and no bunching up like a traditional board sock, this bag inhaled several different boards easier than any bag we’ve tried. Not to mention that the same bag can be used for multiple sized boards by just rolling it up—genius.

The material it’s constructed from is unlike anything we’ve felt before (you really need to feel it to understand). It’s soft, padded, as well as breathable—which brings us back to the mildew stench. Not a problem with this thing. It also rolls up to about the size of yoga mat when not in use—which is a huge win for surfers with little trunk or garage space. It has thoughtfully designed hardware, a removable strap, and ultra durable reinforcement in the stress areas. And it comes in three sizes (Small: 5’-7’; Medium: 6’-8.5’; Large: 7’-10’).

All-in-all, this bag is the fresh approach we’ve been waiting for when it comes to our daily surf routine. It simply makes our surf life a little more pleasant—which is a huge thing. You can check out the Kickstarter now and get a jump on yours (at a discounted price). —Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[Starting at $170; kickstarter.com]

