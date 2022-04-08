Roxa RX Tour Touring Boots GET IT

For all your backcountry touring endeavors, any skier knows that high-quality boots are arguably more important than your other hardware. While we believe that it’s all one-in-the-same, when you’re out skinning your own path, we think that the Roxa RX Tour Boots are the best we’ve ever slipped our feet into.

Their Ultralon touring liner is extra-cushy and unbelievably lightweight, which gives you top-tier performance while keeping your feet in impeccable shape (which we all know is vital in any backcountry excursion), and it even has a very impressive back flex notch that moves oh-so well with you while you walk. Not to mention that the entire area between your heel and your toes (as well as the tongue) is 75-percent heat-moldable for the perfect fit.

The outer is made from Grilamid Polymer that’s ultra-lightweight, extra durable, and unaffected by frigid temps. It features an extremely efficient Quick Carbon Ski-Hike Cuff for super quick and easy striding while open (matched with its Cabrio 2-piece tongue), and unrivaled performance while locked—and the Power Strap Buckle gives us the simplest way to dial in our proper upper fit.

These are the highest quality touring boots you can get, and if you’re looking for versatility, these are the boots you need. While they are specifically designed for skiers who want to leave the lift lines behind, they’ll still serve you well in just about every scenario you could ever picture yourself on skis.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$699.95; roxa.com]

