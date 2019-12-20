Rudsak Crawley leather down bomber jacket Get It

This Montreal-based brand fashions outerwear warm enough for Canadian winters (which is to say really freaking cold weather) with a more upscale aesthetic. After all, just because you’re wearing a jacket that feels like a down comforter doesn’t mean you should look like you’re wearing one. Take their Crawley bomber-inspired jacket. A genuine leather exterior is filled with goose down and feathers to insulate your torso from ripping winds and numbing temps. Remove the interior dickie and fur hood—or keep ‘em on for a mountain-meets-urban look. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$1,325; rudsak.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!