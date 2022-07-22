Ruff Wear Front Range Harness GET IT

If you have a dog, you might have noticed that the available accessories for your pup have grown exponentially. From ridiculous clothing, to chairs for eating (that frankly don’t look comfortable for dogs), to even goggles. Many of these new accessories feel like they aimed more toward the pet owner’s entertainment rather than their pup’s needs. However, one happy medium is Ruff Wear’s Front Range Harness in the Desert Sunrise colorway.

The Front Range harness is a lightly padded, easy-to-put-on, adjustable harness that allows for freedom of movement for your pup. It is arguably the most popular dog harness on the market (the most common one that we have seen). It is a comfortable (verified by many pups), “leave it on all day” harness.

There are two leash points, one on the top of the harness and one in the front that helps redirect dogs who pull on lead and prevent pulling. The Front Range harness is durable and hand-washable, made out of a bluesign® approved 300 denier polyester ripstop. The Front Range also comes in five sizes and can fit most dogs.

If your dog has “issues” with other dogs, likes to pull, or is an escape artist, this harness is for you. Why get this harness in the Desert Sunrise? Well, first off, it is a great design. Designed by artist and passionate dog rescuer, Vernan Kee of NativesOutdoors, the Desert Sunrise collection (yes there are matching leashes and collars) is inspired by Kee’s Navajo Nation upbringing and heritage. The intricate weaved pattern Kee used in to the Desert Sunrise colorway comes from his memories of watching the Indigenous women who raised him create rugs—a tradition that dates back thousands of years.

With each purchase of the Desert Sunrise collection, Ruffwear will donate 7 percent of the total revenue to Turquoise Paw, an animal rescue within the borders of the Navajo Nation that “supports efforts in population control and education and most importantly, to provide the humane choice of no-kill sheltering by maintaining a volunteer-based, safe harbor network.”

If you are in the market for a new harness (leash or collar) or you are just a serial dog accessory collector (no judgment), we strongly recommend the Front Range harness in Desert Sunrise because it brings together form and function with great design and great purpose.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$49.95; ruffwear.com]

