Ruffino 2014 Chianti Classico Riserva Ducale Oro Gran Selezione

I did something a bit sacrilegious last weekend. I was in Portland, Oregon, visiting friends—and as a thank-you, brought with me a bottle of the Ruffino 2014 Chianti Classico Riserva Ducale Oro Gran Selezione. It’s a big, fruity wine with notes of chocolate and spice—which actually stood up great to some hearty vegetarian chili. Plus, it was fun to learn that Ruffino Ducale Oro dates back to 1890, when it was the official wine supplier to the Italian Royal Court. As for why it was sacrilegious—Portlanders prefer their local pinot noir, but the Chianti was good enough that they let it slide. — Marjorie Korn, Senior Editor

[$40; ruffino.com]

