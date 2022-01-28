Ruffwear Quinzee Jacket GET IT

Although the recent cold snap felt around the east and west coasts is about to warm up, there is still a lot of winter left and whether or not you are prepared, you should at least prepare for your pup. Enter the durable Quinzee Jacket from Ruffwear.

Designed for longer days of “winter romps,” the Quinzee keeps your pup’s rump warm. Likely one of the easiest jackets from Ruffwear to put on and off, the Quinzee packs down small and fits into itself in a pocket making it convenient for bringing along for those “just in case” moments. The Quinzee does provide a good source of warmth, wind protection and doesn’t restrict movement.

Ruffwear has been using recycled poly fill loft in their Urban Sprawl beds for over a decade, but the Quinzee is the first jacket to use the recycled fill. The shell is also made with recycled polyester, something the brand has been doing since their first Overcoat piece.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$74.95; ruffwear.com]

