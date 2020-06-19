Ruffwear GET IT

It’s summertime and we bet that your furry friend is just as eager to get outside as you are. Being stuck indoors for the past few months has been taxing on us all, which is why we think you and your pup need some social-distanced quality time spent outdoors.

And for all your warm-weather excursions, Ruffwear has your companion covered. From their water sport floating toys—like their Gnawt-A-Stick and Hydro Plane—to their Float Coat Life Jacket, Ruffwear offers eevrything for your adventure pup.

Keeping up with the essential basics their Crag Reflective Collar and Leash to the comfy cozy cushion of their Mt. Bachelor Pad Portable Dog Bed, your pal will be in the best gear gear for keeping up with you in the outdoors.

This season, we think your best friend deserves some new adventure gear for all the post-quarantine outdoor excursions you’re likely planning to dive into.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[Prices vary; ruffwear.com]

