Rumpl Shammy Towel GET IT

We’ve been surfing a lot on both coasts this summer–dawn patrol, lunch break, afternoon with the groms and evening glass offs. If you use one thick cotton towel a day, for say two sessions (and rinse offs), you’d be hauling and washing five towels a week. The Rumpl Shammy Towel (95-percent polyester) is the answer.

Outside of summer, you’d want a traditional beach towels to really get dry. But when you have sun and warmth, the Shammy does the trick. Cotton towels get heavy, wet and sandy. The Shammy takes up far less room in your pack, dries quick in the sun between sessions and it’s anti-microbial. So you barely have to wash it, which means time to sneak in a mid-morning session.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$39; rumpl.com]

