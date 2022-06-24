RUX 70L

The RUX bag is one of the outdoor industries’ best kept secrets—but not for long. The RUX 70L is a one-a-kind gear organizer that combines all the best features from every bag you own and puts it into one. It’s not quite a duffel nor is it a carry tote or a backpack but a bit of all three, and it’s waterproof.

The RUX is engineered for any type of outdoor enthusiast who wants to organize and carry their gear into any environment and not worry about it. Ski boots, camera gear, wetsuits, fishing tackle, camping gear, food, tools, you name it. It also has a see-through sectioned sidewall so you get a glance of what’s inside. The RUX comes in a lofty 70L size and packs like a box but also folds down to the size of a pizza box so it’s easily stowed away in your garage or checked luggage when travelling.

Everything about this vessel is built with high quality materials and is very customizable. Put it in your boat, your truck bed, the back of your kayak or motorcycle, this bag is built to keep up and always ready to go. The RUX also comes with a foldable waterproof lid that can stay half on, full on or taken off completely. This lid also doubles as a seat on rainy days or a footpad in a muddy parking lot. Just got back from a long bike ride and don’t know where to put your muddy shoes? Toss them in your RUX and just wash the bag out with a hose when you get home.

Every once and a while a brand comes around and creates a product you never knew existed and now absolutely need—This is the RUX 70L.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$265; rux.life]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!