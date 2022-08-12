RUX Waterproof Bag GET IT

Waterproof bags are becoming increasingly popular among outdoor enthusiasts, and with proper reason—we don’t like to let rain stop us from going outside. The RUX Waterproof Bag is the latest addition to the RUX gear organizer system, and it’s brilliant. This bag is a 25L tote that is made of 420D Nylon coated fabric, weighs roughly 1 pound and is very simple to clean.

Designed for easy loading in and out as it stands open on its own and comes with a roll-top seal keeping all your gear dry. This bag is a perfect example of a piece of camping gear that can be used just as much (if not more) in everyday life. I use mine for strike missions to the lake, going to BBQs, picking up groceries, and of course, when going camping.

It’s a very simple design that works in tandem with the 70L RUX as a wet/dry organizer or it can be attached to the side of it with the RUX clips system making it a 95L carry waterproof system. With such a minimalist clean design this bag can fit as well at your work function as it does at the campsite.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$150;rux.life]

