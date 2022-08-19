RVCA x Helinox Collection GET IT

Camping season is still in full swing, and there are still several weeks left to take advantage of the warm, sunny, long days of summer. This also means that it’s still primetime to gear up your outdoor kit. This season, we couldn’t be mores stoked to have gotten our hands on the latest collaboration from the fine folks at Helinox and RVCA. Particularly their Muscimol Table and Chair.

Featuring artwork by ANP artists Ben Horton and Kelsey Brookes, this collection looks as good as it performs outdoors. The chair folds down into an included zippered bag about the size of a water bottle, it’s made from DWR-coated polyester for some serious weatherproof build quality, as well as the tried-and-true collapsible frame that we all know and love from Helinox. The seat is sturdy, comfy, and so-damn stylish. We can’t think of a place where this wouldn’t fit into our outdoor kit. Which leads us to the table—which is built equally bulletproof and remarkably useful.

This little table folds down into an even smaller package than the chair, it sits sturdy and capable for whatever you need to set down. (Think anything from camp lanterns, food plates, portable music, laptops, keys, phones… the list goes on.) You could even use it as a seat for a smaller person, although we’d recommend just getting the chair for that reason.

They also offer up a really nice-looking cot if you want to round out the full collection. This is an ultra-capable line that represents not only your nose for quality outdoor gear, but also showcases your appreciation for head-turning aesthetic. For all your outdoor pursuits, you can’t go wrong with anything from Helinox—they make some of the finest camping gear on the market—and you can’t outscore the style points from the crew at RVCA. This is a show-stopping collaboration.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$150-$530; rvca.com]

