Salomon X Ultra 4 Gore-Tex GET IT

For the X Ultra 4, Salomon took their dominant understanding of trail running shoes to produce a beefed up hiker. The X Ultra 4 does not slack on agility while providing plenty of support for a long day scrambling technical terrain. Starting from the ground up, the Contagrip outsole has large, spaced lugs for cruising across rocky trails.

Salomon has improved their ADV/C Chassis to target outer support around the ankle, while allowing the front of the shoe to remain flexible. As usual, these Salomon shoes feature the company’s Quicklace system. The added benefit of a waterproof Gore-Tex outer have made these shoes an instant personal favorite for winter in the Pacific Northwest—where the terrain, temperatures, and type of precipitation falling from the sky will vary, but a damp trail is certain.—Joe Potoczak, Men’s Journal contributor

[$150; salomon.com]

