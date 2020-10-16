Sanuk x Airstream Furreal Classic Flip Flops GET IT

Who doesn’t love Airstream trailers? Those clean lines and their oh-so stylish presence… they simply scream timeless, classic style. And to pair this style up with a easy going, tried-and-true brand like Sanuk? Well, we’d say that’s a pairing that intrigued us right out of the gate. With the release of their Sanuk x Airstream collaboration, they’ve introduced us to their latest Furreal Classic Flip Flops with embroidered Airstream trailer patches. Talk about style meets comfort.

With Sanuk’s unique vibrant turf footbeds (they feel like you’re standing barefoot on an exquisite putting green) and stonewashed canvas straps, these flip flops are built for real world application, while still holding true to Sanuk’s dedication to comfort. They’ll hold up at the beach, in town, at the park, and at the campsite. These are going to be your new go-to sandals for most all your daily outings. As the brand states about the Airstream line: “Happy places, here we come.” We’d certainly have to agree to that.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

Check out the full Sanuk x Airstream line Here.

[$40; sanuk.com]

