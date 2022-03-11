Saucony Peregrine 12 GET IT

I like to think I’m a generalist when it comes to shoes: I don’t suffer from blisters and I don’t have any particular plantar conditions that steer me toward specialized footwear. But in reality, like any runner, I’m pretty picky when it comes to what I put on my feet—I’m all about light, fast and minimal. For years those priorities steered me away from Saucony. I’ve always admired the brand’s quality construction and reasonable price points, but I also associated Saucony shoes with supportive uppers and bulky, highly cushioned soles—exactly the characteristics I shy away from.

The Peregrine 12 trail runners changed my perspective entirely. First impressions: these are lightweight shoes. My size 12.5 (men’s) Peregrines tip the kitchen scale at 11 ounces (per shoe). Breathable mesh uppers and a thin, almost-minimal sole with 4mm of rise enhances the feeling of lightweight speed; I love the way these shoes disappear on my feet. Meanwhile, the modestly lugged, PWR TRAC sole offers outstanding traction on dirt, rock and, ably demonstrated in my late-winter testing, ice and packed snow.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$130, saucony.com]

