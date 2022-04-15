SAXX Kinetic HD Boxer Brief GET IT

Looking to upgrade your underwear drawer this season? Look no further than SAXX Kinetic HD Boxer Briefs. If performance is as important to you as comfort, then these are the ultimate undies for not only your day-to-day agenda, but also for all your active pursuits.

With a semi-compression fit, these badboys hug your body just right—tight enough to always feel secure and in-place, while never feeling overly restrictive. Made from 85-percent moisture-wicking nylon fabric and 15-percent elastane, they breathe, they move, and they simply have an ultra-high-end feel. They feature the brand’s Flat Out Seams, Three D Fit, as well as their Performance-based Ballpark Pouch (to keep your boys in good hands while you’re on the move).

Ideal for cardio workouts, up-tempo training, and any general recreational activity, these undies fit the bill for any active lifestyle—and they’re still superb for any casual setting. They’re available in several colorways, but we prefer the Atomic Camo-Blue (pictured). SAXX is a brand with several offerings in the underwear and activewear space, so be sure to check their full line of gear. But definitely start with these boxer briefs. You won’t be disappointed.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$38; saxxunderwear.com]

