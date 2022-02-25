Scarpa Maestrale GET IT

Scarpa’s Maestrale boots have long set the benchmark for what a ski touring boot should be. With the latest version, Scarpa has set the bar once again by incorporating plant-based plastic into elements of this classic boot. In the backcountry, equipment failure is a worst-case scenario. So the move away from petroleum plastics toward more planet-friendly materials is a big line.

For the newest Maestrale boot Scarpa produces the outer shell using Pebax Rnew, a bio-based thermoplastic made from castor plant oil. Sounds like an environmentally conscious move, but does performance still hold up? The Maestrale may be built of a new plastic, but it’s still the touring boot others are measured against. Flexible and mobile enough for the ascent, and stiff enough to shred turns on the way down. Throw in the comfort of the heralded Intuition liner, and you won’t be calling it a day anytime soon.—Joe Potoczak, Men’s Journal contributor

[$700; scarpa.com]

