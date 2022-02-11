Schwinn Coston DX Electric Bike GET IT

E-bikes are everywhere these days. From the roadways to the trail heads, it seems like new brands are popping up every single day with new, innovative offerings to the booming market. However, if you’re a traditional cyclist, then you’re probably more likely to look into brands that you know and trust. And we can’t think of a cycling brand on the planet right now that’s more trusted than Schwinn.

Introducing the Schwinn Coston DX Electric Bike. This badboy boasts all the quality you’d expect form a Schwinn bicycle on any level, paired with an ultrasophisticated 250-watt brushless geared hub drive pedal-assist motor, along with full throttle option for a completely pedal-free experience. The motor will assist or propel you up to 20mph, and you can toggle seamlessly between the two with no trouble whatsoever—simply pedal when you want, and throttle when you need a rest, the Coston kicks into gear automatically.

It boasts an impressive range of up to 45 miles per charge (we tend to throttle more than many people would need to, so we pumped out more like 25-30 miles), but if you ride conservatively, this bike can take you all around town several times without needing to recharge. (The 360-watt hour internal downtube battery goes from zero to full in roughly 5 hours from a standard household outlet.) The mechanics of the bike itself are superb, equipped with ultra-smooth 7-speed trigger shifters, mechanical disc brakes for peace of mind in all-weather conditions, and a really handsome aluminum frame for exceptional durability while still remaining in the lightweight stable.

All in all, the specs check out, and the final product is a very fine piece of cycling equipment. This bike is the perfect daily driver for short/moderate commutes through the city or the bike path, and the 2.6-inch-wide tires are even capable enough to muscle through mild trails. We took it on several variable and uneven trails down to our local beach, and it handles the terrain with no problems whatsoever—This motor has some serious muscle behind it.

Whether you’re looking for your first e-bike, or you’re simply looking for an upgrade to the bargain off-brand e-bike you already purchased, then look no further than the Coston. You get the legacy-brand quality, with trusted innovation built right in. And at a price point that’s right in the same ballpark as most other brands, why not go with one of the most reputable bike companies of all time? It’s a no brainer.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$1,999.99; schwinnbikes.com]

