Sea to Summit Camp Kitchen 10-piece Tool Kit

Camping can easily turn into a mess. Have you ever used an old rag to scrub bits of dinner off a pot that burned on the fire because you forgot cooking oil? You definitely have… or some other similar scenario. Well, that struggle is over with this 10-piece Camp Kitchen Tool Kit.

Sea to Summit’s kit has a super cool glass-reinforced spoon (that can be adjusted deeper to be a ladle) and spatula, both which fold down to about four inches. Then there’s double-sided wash cloth for washing and a Drylite dish towel that won’t just become a gross wet rag in your gear. Possibly the niftiest part of this kit is the little compact scrubber, which doubles as a bottle of biodegradable soap. Now you’ll always have them when you need them.

Rounding out the kit are three empty bottles that you can fill with whatever you need. I might suggest cooking oil and citronella. Just make sure to label them. The whole thing is made to hang from your truck, cabin, van, etc. making for an easy-to-reach kit. Both the dish towel and wash cloth have cool snaps to attach them to the kit to let them air dry. Overall, very well thought out and designed little kit for any level of adventure. —Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$39.95; seatosummit.com]

