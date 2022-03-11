Sea to Summit Cinder Down Quilt and Spark Ultralight Sleeping Bay GET IT

It’s easy to end up with a quiver of sleeping bags as your backcountry camping progresses from summer to the shoulder months and colder seasons. Sea to Summit, however, has devised a clever sleep system that’s ultralight, versatile, efficient and a great alternative to filling your closet with sleeping bags.

The system pairs an ultralight quilt with a mummy bag. We tested Sea to Summit’s 50-degree Fahrenheit Cinder quilt, which is essentially a duvet of high-loft 750-fill power down with a few key modifications: three adjustable straps secure the quilt to your sleeping mat, affording summer-grade sleeping warmth no matter how much you toss and turn; and a drawstring snugs the foot box to further minimize draft. Paired with a 3-season, 28-degree Fahrenheit Spark Ultralight Sleeping Bag, we were toasty into teen temperatures. The combine weight of the quilt and bag is a paltry 2.25 pounds. Of course, quilt and bag can be separated for use on their own.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$199-219 (Cinder); $269-589 (Spark); seatosummit.com]

