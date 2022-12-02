Sea to Summit Cinder Down Quilt GET IT

You should never let cooler temps deter you from getting out for some camping trips this season—You just need to properly gear up. And everybody knows that one of the most important pieces of gear you need to invest in for fall/winter camping is your choice of blanket. And while there is certainly no shortage of high-quality, compact, lightweight offerings across the market these days, this season, we’re big fans of Sea to Summit—particularly, their new Cinder Down Quilt.

Available in 35- or 50-degree Fahrenheit temperature ratings, the Cinder Down Quilt is much more than your average camping blanket. This thing is mind-blowingly featherweight—The 50-degree temp rating weighs in at a mere 16.9 ounces and its compressed volume is an impressive 2 liters—making it the perfect companion for off-the-grid adventurers who love taking their excursions way off the beaten path.

This quilt stuffs into our backpack with no headaches at all, we barely even notice it’s in there. The lack of zippers reduces weight and improves packability. You can use this as a traditional blanket, or you can pull the drawcord at the foot to create a really cozy footbed for colder nights. It has three adjustable straps to properly secure this quilt to your sleeping mat, and the waterproof, yet still ultra-breathable, shell is the ultimate protection should you come across any inclement weather. (Bonus: you can even pair this quilt with any Sea to Summit sleeping bag utilizing the brand’s QuickLock system for the ultimate, toasty warm tool for ultra-cold nights.)

This quilt simply fits the bill for everything from backyard firepit conversations with friends and family, to beach bonfires, to park picnics, as well as week-long treks into the backcountry. It’s so lightweight and packable that we can’t think of a reason not to have the Cinder on-hand for just about every cool-weather activity we embark on. It also makes the perfect gift for that outdoor enthusiast in your life that already has everything.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$199; seatosummit.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!