Sea to Summit Document Pouch GET IT

File this simple, flexible, zippered folder in the “things you’ll appreciate more than you think,” section of your travel gear. International travel during Covid required more documentation, especially with family. Sure, you could upload vaccination proof, negative test results, and foreign travel authorizations—and hope it all loaded up correctly as an agent spot checks you. Or, like us, you can pack paper printouts. We stashed everyone’s information in this simple Sea to Summit pouch and deployed it quickly anytime it was required.

At 13×10 inches, it’s large enough to fit a MacBook Air, so it does a great job swallowing standard-issue printed pages. The shell is made from water-resistant nylon, which can be a life saver when it comes to protecting things like expense receipts from spills. The satchel has two sides, separated by a divider—one with a zipper to slip pages in vertically and the other with a zipper sliding horizontally. And that helps organize the contents.

The reason the Sea to Summit works so well is that while it’s flexible, there is enough body in the fabric that with a couple of pages of paper loaded in it’s stiff enough to survive slipping it into a carry-on bag or backpack without crumpling and the fabric is smooth so it won’t bind up on your gear.—Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal contributor

[$20; seatosummit.com]

