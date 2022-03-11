Sea to Summit Ether Light XT Extreme Insulated Air Sleeping Mat GET IT

Sea to Summit’s flagship Ether Light XT sleeping mattress for backpacking is bulked up with insulation in the Extreme model, which is meant for mobile winter camping adventures. The brand packs a lot of innovation into its sleeping mattresses, translating into a warm and comfortable night’s sleep. The interconnected AirSprung cells replicate the pocket-spring mattress you likely sleep on at home, creating a dimpled appearance that conforms to your body better than a typical flat or ridged sleeping pad; and synthetic Thermolite insulation locks in heat, contributing to an R value of 6.2—plenty for sub-zero nights.

Sea to Summit’s Airstream pump is integrated into the stuff sack; we verified the manufacturer’s claim that it takes only two to three pump cycles (you fill the sack with a breath of air and squeeze it into the pad) for full inflation—though it does take a bit of space (best not to be competing with your tent mate while blowing up your sleeping pads). The Ether Light XT Extreme comes in four sizes, two tapered and two rectangular, weighing in as light as 25.4 ounces.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$199-229, seatosummitusa.com]

