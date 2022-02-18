Sea To Summit X-Pot Kettle GET IT

Until recently, campers could only dream about a cooking pot that folded flat to store in their pack. Sea to Summit makes this fantasy a reality with its hybrid aluminum base, silicone sidewall X-Pot lineup of cookware. The X-Kettle offers maximum versatility for those who gravitate toward just add boiling water meals (or, in my case, campers who wish to add an easy pouring kettle to their backcountry cookset with minimal added space).

The X-Kettle is available in 1.3- and 2-liter sizes, both featuring a clear lid so you can keep tabs on boiling water, a built-in spout and collapsible handle. Obviously, the X-Kettle only works on gas camp stoves and must not come in contact with open flame.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$44.95-54.95, seatosummitusa.com]

